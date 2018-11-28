Jeff Brohm's HS Alma Mater Threatened, Cancels Classes After HC Stays at Purdue

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Trinity High School in Louisville announced Wednesday that classes have been canceled Thursday as a result of someone issuing a threat against the school after Jeff Brohm announced he would remain at Purdue.

Brohm was considered a front-runner for the Louisville head coaching vacancy after the school fired Bobby Petrino earlier this month. The 47-year-old is a Louisville native who played quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989 to 1993 and went on to serve as an offensive assistant at the school from 2003 to 2008.

Trinity is Brohm's high school alma mater.

"This has been a very difficult and emotional decision for me and my family. We are extremely happy at Purdue and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program," Brohm said in a statement Wednesday.

"After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players, and recruits. While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal. I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead."

ESPN's Chris Low reported Purdue gave Brohm a new contract that will pay him more than $5 million a year. The Boilermakers are 13-12 under Brohm. He was previously 30-10 in three seasons at Western Kentucky.

Police are currently investigating the threat against Trinity High.