Russell Westbrook Passes Jason Kidd for 3rd-Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook dunks on the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook now stands alone in third place on the NBA's all-time triple-double list.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard posted a triple-double in Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, passing Jason Kidd with 108 career triple-doubles. Westbrook tied Kidd in a Nov. 28 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Oscar Robertson owns the all-time record with 181 career triple-doubles. Magic Johnson is 30 ahead of Westbrook with 138.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double each of the last two seasons, which made him the first player in NBA history to accomplish the feat. He set the all-time record with 42 triple-doubles during his 2016-17 campaign, and he added 25 last season. Eighty-nine of Westbrook's 108 triple-doubles have come since the start of the 2015-16 season.

"My job is to see the game, read the game [and] the game will tell you what you need to do," Westbrook told reporters. "As a point guard, my job is to facilitate and have control of the game and that’s what I tried to do."

Westbrook is slightly behind his pace from the previous two seasons after he missed eight games because of knee and ankle injuries. He missed a total of five games over the past the three seasons.

Passing Johnson for second place on the all-time list is a foregone conclusion, but Robinson is a more interesting question. The 30-year-old Westbrook's dominance largely depends on his absurd athletic ability. 

If Westbrook continues averaging roughly 20 triple-doubles over the next few seasons, he could wind up eclipsing Robertson. But he's going to have to continue racking them up at a torrid pace to get the job done. 

Given what we know about Westbrook's love of round numbers, it's difficult to bet against him eventually becoming the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles.  

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Thunder vs. Nets

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    B/R Live: Watch Thunder vs. Nets

    via B/R Live

    Report: Hoiberg Lost Control of Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Hoiberg Lost Control of Bulls

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Derek Fisher to Coach LA Sparks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Derek Fisher to Coach LA Sparks

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Exclusive: KD Calls Environment Around Bron 'Toxic'

    Oklahoma City Thunder logo
    Oklahoma City Thunder

    Exclusive: KD Calls Environment Around Bron 'Toxic'

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report