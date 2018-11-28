Gilbert Arenas' Sex Tape Lawsuit Settled, Janelle Reeves Ordered to Pay Damages

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas has reached a settlement with Janelle Reeves, who accused him of threatening to release a sex tape to her son.

Per TMZ Sports, Arenas' attorney said Reeves agreed to pay Arenas an undisclosed amount of money after a judge dismissed the case earlier this month.

"[Reeves] resolved the dispute by paying Mr. Arenas an undisclosed amount for his damages and confirming that the restraining order action of June 2018 was meritless, filed with fabricated documents and, therefore, filed without cause."

Reeves was granted a restraining order against Arenas in June after she attempted to end their relationship that dated back to 2016.

"Gilbert told me he was watching me at [my] son's school and that he had just saw him go into class," she wrote in documents filed in L.A. County Superior Court. "He said he was waiting to get my son's cell phone number from his son so that he could send my child naked photos of me and video of Gilbert and I having sex and video of me naked."

TMZ reported in September that Arenas was suing Reeves for $10 million and said in the lawsuit she made up the allegations.

"Reeves created the false impression of supposedly having received threatening messages by making copies of various texts that she created and sent to herself," Arenas wrote in his lawsuit.

Arenas played 11 seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies. His playing career ended after a 14-game stint with the Chinese Basketball Association's Shanghai Sharks in 2012-13.