B/R's Best Reads of the Week of December 1

Harry How/Getty Images

Machado's Tarnished Image Has Hurt His Chances of Biggest Free-Agent Deal Ever

MLB GMs tell us whether Manny Machado's behavior will cost him a $300 million payday this winter.

Why Announcers Could Get Fired for Upsetting Stars

Local announcers say they must tread lightly when criticizing players. An NBA champion says he lost his job in L.A. after speaking out about Kawhi Leonard.

Tua Tagovailoa Has Finally Given Alabama Its Once-in-a-Lifetime Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa is on pace to shatter Baker Mayfield's passer-rating record, and his teammates believe he can do more, with one saying: "He's going to win the Heisman twice."