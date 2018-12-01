B/R's Best Reads of the Week of December 1

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his first inning strike out against the Boston Red Sox in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Machado's Tarnished Image Has Hurt His Chances of Biggest Free-Agent Deal Ever

MLB GMs tell us whether Manny Machado's behavior will cost him a $300 million payday this winter.

             

Why Announcers Could Get Fired for Upsetting Stars

Local announcers say they must tread lightly when criticizing players. An NBA champion says he lost his job in L.A. after speaking out about Kawhi Leonard.

             

Tua Tagovailoa Has Finally Given Alabama Its Once-in-a-Lifetime Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa is on pace to shatter Baker Mayfield's passer-rating record, and his teammates believe he can do more, with one saying: "He's going to win the Heisman twice."

