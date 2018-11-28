WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 28

Credit: WWE.com

Even after Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy put on one of the best matches at Survivor Series, WWE continues to treat the brand like a sideshow.

A few cruiserweights have appeared on Raw in other roles, but most talents are still confined to 205 Live every week.

Let's take a look at what happened on Wednesday's show.

Noam Dar vs. Mike Kanellis

Mike Kanellis took a week off from going after the masks of Lucha House Party with TJP to take on Noam Dar in the opening match of the evening. As always, Maria Kanellis was by his side.

The newest member of the 205 Live roster had a height and weight advantage, but Dar was able to hold his own until a distraction from Maria allowed Mike to level him at ringside.

The Scottish Supernova received some help from Lince Dorado, Kalisto and Gran Metalik in the form of another distraction that helped him score the win.

This was a decent match, considering how short it was. Hopefully, these two Superstars get a chance to fight again so we can see what they are really capable of.

Grade: C+

Notes and Highlights

Maria improved so much during her time away from WWE. Her charisma, confidence and overall performance are better on every level.

Dar didn't receive the reaction he deserves during his entrance.

Dar asking Mike to move so he could wave at Maria was funny, especially since he did it a couple more times.

The backstage segment with The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa was the first time this team looked like it might work. Continuing to show them building chemistry outside of the ring will help sell their partnership as more authentic.

Drew Gulak called Kendrick a homeless Leonardo DiCaprio in a separate promo. Some people would still consider that a step up. Homeless DiCaprio is still DiCaprio.

Hideo Itami vs. Jobber

As soon as the bell rang, Hideo Itami ran across the ring and kicked his unlucky opponent square in the face. He delivered a few more offensive moves while demanding the crowd show him respect.

After he picked up an easy victory, Itami decided he wanted to dish out some more punishment and beat the jobber into the mat until he was interrupted.

The returning Ariya Daivari came out and looked like he wanted to fight the Japanese Superstar, but The Persian Lion had other plans in mind.

He went after the jobber and held him up so Itami could hit another kick to the face. He told Itami he respected him and held out his hand, which Itami shook with a smile. It looks like we might have another tag team in the cruiserweight division.

The match itself was a typical squash, but the pairing of Itami and Daivari could help both men find more success than they have achieved as singles competitors.

Grade: C-

Notes and Highlights

Itami's kicks are some of the stiffest in WWE right now.

TJP was shown complaining to general manager Drake Maverick backstage about wanting a title shot. Mike and Maria walked in, and Maverick booked a Tornado tag match for next week with TJP and Mike taking on LHP.

It would be awesome if Maverick constantly had Akam and Rezar with him on 205 Live for backup so nobody tried to question his authority.

Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese

The main event featured four of the best cruiserweights in the company, with Cedric Alexander and Ali taking on Murphy and Tony Nese.

The reputation these guys have built up in 2018 means they always have pressure on them to continue performing at a high level. Luckily for all of us, they are all up to the challenge.

The Juggernaut continued to play the biggest bully in the division. He kept Ali isolated and talked trash to Alexander while Nese provided support from the apron.

Ali had the task of taking a lot of punishment before Alexander got the hot tag and started building momentum for his team.

Unfortunately, a risky spot in the corner led to Ali and Murphy legitimately falling all the way down to the floor. Thankfully, both men were able to finish the match.

Ali and Alexander were able to pick up the win with a DDT and Lumbar Check, respectively. Other than the one botch, this was a fun main event.

Grade: B+

Notes and Highlights