Howard Beck Says Jimmy Butler and the Sixers Are the Perfect Match

You shouldn't rush to judge trades, but it looks like Jimmy Butler and the Sixers are a perfect match. He's hitting game-clinching shots and making key blocks, and he's also an added All-Star presence to the lineup. Watch the video above as Howard Beck discusses more reasons why Jimmy Butler is a perfect fit in Philly.

    

