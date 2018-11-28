Video Surfaces of Carmelo Anthony Working Out in New York Gym

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony is doing more than just sitting on his couch waiting for an NBA team to acquire him.

A training video released by BlackOps Basketball (h/t Def Pen Hoops) shows Anthony shooting threes, running laps around the gym and driving to the hoop:

Anthony remains under contract with the Houston Rockets, though Marc Stein of the New York Times reported they are only hanging onto him until he is eligible to be traded on Dec. 15.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said in a statement released on Nov. 16 they were parting ways with Anthony just 10 games into his stint with the team.

Anthony was a disappointment in Houston, averaging a career-low 13.4 points per game on just 40.5 percent shooting.

The good news for interested teams is Anthony remains perfectly capable of running around an empty gym and making shots without a defender in his face.