Video Surfaces of Carmelo Anthony Working Out in New York Gym

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New York. The Rockets won 119-111. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony is doing more than just sitting on his couch waiting for an NBA team to acquire him. 

A training video released by BlackOps Basketball (h/t Def Pen Hoops) shows Anthony shooting threes, running laps around the gym and driving to the hoop:

Anthony remains under contract with the Houston Rockets, though Marc Stein of the New York Times reported they are only hanging onto him until he is eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. 

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said in a statement released on Nov. 16 they were parting ways with Anthony just 10 games into his stint with the team. 

Anthony was a disappointment in Houston, averaging a career-low 13.4 points per game on just 40.5 percent shooting. 

The good news for interested teams is Anthony remains perfectly capable of running around an empty gym and making shots without a defender in his face. 

Related

    NBA Trade Ideas Based on Latest Buzz

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Trade Ideas Based on Latest Buzz

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Iguodala Says 'I'm Going to Be Done Soon' in NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Iguodala Says 'I'm Going to Be Done Soon' in NBA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    'Tis the Season to Rep Air Santa — Grab the Merch 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'Tis the Season to Rep Air Santa — Grab the Merch 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Butler Says 76ers Have Fultz's Back

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Butler Says 76ers Have Fultz's Back

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report