NFL Rumors: Colts Sign Clive Walford to Contract After Jack Doyle Placed on IR

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent tight end Clive Walford on Wednesday in place of Jack Doyle, who went on injured reserve Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Doyle suffered a kidney injury in a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

He was hospitalized Sunday evening, but head coach Frank Reich said Monday that Doyle was doing well and should be good for 2019.

A third-round pick out of the University of Miami in 2015, Walford played three seasons for the Oakland Raiders and amassed 70 catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns. Oakland waived Walford in March, and the New York Jets picked him up.

However, Walford didn't survive the last round of cuts before Week 1, leaving him without a team.

The Colts are desperate for tight end help given numerous injuries to the position group. Ian Hartitz of The Action Network detailed the scenario:

Ryan Hewitt and Erik Swoope only practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, so they aren't guaranteed to play Sunday in an important road matchup at the Jacksonville Jaguars. Therefore, Walford provides some veteran insurance in case numerous Colts tight ends are unavailable.

The Colts have been hit hard by injuries all season, with another one occurring Sunday. Starting running back Marlon Mack suffered a concussion, and he's still in concussion protocol as of Wednesday.

Still, the team is 6-5 and in a tie for the final AFC Wild Card spot with five games remaining. Indianapolis has won five straight, and its scoring efforts have been spectacular, with the team averaging 34.6 points per game during the streak.

The Doyle injury is a sizable blow to the offense, however, and Walford can't replace his production.

Doyle, who led the team with 80 receptions in 2017, had 26 catches for 245 yards and two scores in six games. Indianapolis will need to find a way to move forward without him.