Jay Gruden: Redskins Have to 'Deal with Outcry' over Signing Reuben Foster

Washington head coach Jay Gruden acknowledged the criticism his team has received for bringing aboard Reuben Foster after the linebacker was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

"At the end of the day we made the decision and will have to deal with the outcry," Gruden said while noting Foster isn't guaranteed to play, per Les Carpenter of the Washington Post. He also called it a team-wide decision to add the linebacker, per Carpenter.

The San Francisco 49ers announced they released Foster on Sunday shortly after he was arrested at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida.

Washington claimed him off waivers a mere two days later and released a statement from senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams that read, in part, "the Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben. If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone."

