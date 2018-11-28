Jay Gruden: Redskins Have to 'Deal with Outcry' over Signing Reuben Foster

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Jay Gruden of the Washington Redskins on the sidelines during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 21, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. The Redskins defaeted the Buccaneers 16 to 3. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Washington head coach Jay Gruden acknowledged the criticism his team has received for bringing aboard Reuben Foster after the linebacker was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

"At the end of the day we made the decision and will have to deal with the outcry," Gruden said while noting Foster isn't guaranteed to play, per Les Carpenter of the Washington Post. He also called it a team-wide decision to add the linebacker, per Carpenter.

The San Francisco 49ers announced they released Foster on Sunday shortly after he was arrested at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida.

Washington claimed him off waivers a mere two days later and released a statement from senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams that read, in part, "the Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben. If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone." 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Tebow Thinks He Could Still Play in the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tebow Thinks He Could Still Play in the NFL

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Won't Back Down from Hue Comments

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Won't Back Down from Hue Comments

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Roethlisberger: 'I've Earned the Right' to Criticize Steelers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Roethlisberger: 'I've Earned the Right' to Criticize Steelers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: A.J. Green Likely to Play vs. Denver

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: A.J. Green Likely to Play vs. Denver

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report