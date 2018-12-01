Gus Edwards, Javorius Allen, More Fantasy Outlook After Alex Collins' Injury

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

NFL fantasy football owners are once again facing the reality of playing without Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins due to his foot injury.

The Ravens announced Saturday that Collins has been placed on injured reserve, and Kenneth Dixon has been activated after missing the past 10 games with a knee injury.

Dixon started the season as Baltimore's No. 2 back with 13 carries, 44 yards and one touchdown in Week 1. He had value last year with 88 carries and 30 receptions, but the current Ravens' offense looks different with Lamar Jackson starting at quarterback.

Until Baltimore's coaching staff decides how Dixon will be used now that he's back, don't bother wasting a roster spot on him in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Even though Collins was the Ravens' primary running back in 2018, he was outperformed on a carry-for-carry basis by Gus Edwards and Jackson prior to going on injured reserve.

Jackson is still refining his skills as a passer, so Baltimore's coaching staff has essentially used him as a running back. He had 37 carries for 190 yards in his first two starts, compared to 27 completions for 328 yards as a quarterback.

Edwards made his first start against the Oakland Raiders last week with Collins out. He made the most of that opportunity with a career-high 23 carries and 118 yards. It was his second straight game cracking the century mark, the first time a Ravens running back has done that since Justin Forsett in 2015.

An undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, Edwards has staked his claim to be Baltimore's primary running back regardless of anyone else's health. Collins has been a disappointment with 3.6 yards per carry, a drop of one full yard from 2017.

Javorius Allen's receiving skills have actually hurt his fantasy value since Jackson took over under center. The Ravens have largely given up on the 27-year-old as a runner with 41 carries through 11 games, but he's fourth on the team in targets (43), receptions (35) and tied for third with two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Jackson's limited passing attempts resulted in Allen going without a reception in Week 11 and 12. Until the Ravens turn their rookie quarterback loose, it's wasting a good roster spot at this critical point in the fantasy season to keep Allen in the lineup.

Edwards is only available in 28 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues, so grab him as a flex option while you still can.