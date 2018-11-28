The New Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman's Elbow Surgery and More in WWE Roundup

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Bryan Says He's "Above" Heavy Workload

WWE champion Daniel Bryan has completely changed his attitude since turning heel and beating AJ Styles for the title a couple of weeks ago.

He further proved that Wednesday when he replied to something Styles said on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live.

After Styles talked about never missing an episode of SmackDown while holding the WWE title and pointing out that Bryan wasn't present, the WWE champ took pride in the fact that he no longer wants to overwork himself:

Bryan was undoubtedly one of WWE's top workhorses prior to suffering the head injury that forced him to retire in 2015.

He has been utilized more conscientiously since returning to action this year, and it appears as though Bryan is now using that fact as part of his character in a clever attempt to get heat.

Strowman Undergoes Successful Elbow Surgery

WWE announced on Wednesday that Braun Strowman underwent successful surgery to repair his shattered elbow.

The Monster Among Men tweeted the following message regarding the surgery:

Strowman suffered the injury last week courtesy of a brutal, three-on-one attack at the hands of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

It occurred shortly after Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced a TLC match between Corbin and Strowman for the TLC pay-per-view with the stipulation that Strowman would get a shot at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble, and Corbin would lose all general manager power if Strowman won. Corbin would also become the full-time Raw GM and Strowman would not get his title opportunity if Corbin won.

WWE hasn't yet indicated when Strowman will be able to return or if his match with Corbin at TLC is still on.

Mysterio Discusses Why He Left WWE in 2015

Rey Mysterio is back and making a major impact in WWE after a three-year absence.

Mysterio hasn't often talked about why he opted to leave the company in 2015, but he discussed the decision with former WWE announcer Lilian Garcia recently on her Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia podcast (h/t Doric Sam of WrestlingInc.com):

"The opportunity was definitely on the table, and from the moment that I had left I left not giving detailed explanation to media or to whoever had any doubts or questions as to why I left. It was between WWE and myself; this was a part-time farewell. I needed to take a break. I needed to rest. I needed to be around my family to pick up on a lot of things that I had missed out on over the years with being on the road so much and traveling and dedicating so much of my time to the sport that I kind of pushed my family aside; don't get me wrong, my wife has always been supportive of what I do as well as my kids, but when my kids were young they don't understand why Dad has to leave every week. They don't understand why Dad is not there for their birthdays or special events at school. They just know that Dad is working and is on the road. Now that they are older they understand that. They understand what I do and understand the impact that I have on life and on other people's life so that was pretty much my answer as to why I was stepping away from my contractual agreement with WWE."

Mysterio was able to spend more time with his family thanks to a reduced schedule that allowed him to pick and choose his dates in Mexico and with independent companies.

Now 43, Mysterio appears revitalized, and he is poised to be a huge part of SmackDown Live in the coming months leading up to WrestleMania 35 in April.

Free Match of the Day: Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

With the TLC pay-per-view quickly approaching, WWE's free match of the day on Wednesday was the Raw Women's Championship bout between Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

Bliss and James were feuding at the time after previously aligning themselves one another, but they have since become best of friends once again.

