David Villa to Leave NYCFC, Reportedly Will Finish Career in Japan

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

David Villa is leaving New York City FC with rumours of a possible switch to Japan's J1 League building.

The 36-year-old former Valencia, Barcelona and Spain striker revealed his decision during an interview with the Designated Player YouTube channel, a video he relayed on his official Twitter account:

While Villa will not continue with the Major League Soccer side, he won't be retiring. The Spaniard said "my mind and my body need another challenge," while confirming his intention to play for "at least another year."

Villa didn't confirm his next destination, but Pablo Maurer of The Athletic suggested where Villa's future may lie:

Villa thanked the fans in New York, as well as City Football Group, the club's ownership body which also controls Premier League champions Manchester City.

The MLS club responded with a video tribute of its own to celebrate the player known as "El Guaje" and his productive spell:

Calling it the "perfect time" to move on, Villa also indicated he will have the answer on where he will move to "in the next few days."

If he does opt to move to Japan, Villa would have the chance to see former Barca team-mate Andres Iniesta. The latter left the Camp Nou back in May to sign for Vissel Kobe, the same club where ex-Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski also plies his trade.

Podolski and Iniesta aren't the only big names from the upper echelons of European football to have opted for life in Japan. Fernando Torres, often one half of a deadly double act with Villa for Spain, has been playing for Sagan Tosu since leaving Atletico Madrid back in July.

Some already believe Villa and Torres will be competing together again soon:

Villa calling time on his career in New York brings to an end a prolific period during which he earned plaudits for his commitment in a league often unfairly seen as merely a comfortable landing spot for ageing stars:

The notion was rebuked by Villa's form as he helped NYCFC win the MLS Cup.

If he does take the same desire and enduring talent to Japan, Villa will go a long way to further raising the profiler and standard of a burgeoning league doing wonders for the sport in Asia.