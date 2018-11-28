Ben Roethlisberger Says He's 'Earned the Right' to Publicly Criticize Teammates

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger believes he has every right to publicly criticize teammates.

"I think I have earned the right to be able to do that with as long as I have been here," Roethlisberger said Wednesday, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "And I'll just be just as critical of myself [in the media], as well."



It is hard to argue with his assertion, considering he is a six-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the best quarterbacks of his generation.

Adamski noted Roethlisberger criticized wide receivers Antonio Brown and James Washington, as well as offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan after Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

