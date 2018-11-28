Report: Manchester United, Liverpool Lining Up Christian Pulisic Summer Transfer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly lining up an offer for Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic at the end of the season.

According to SportBild (h/t Sport Witness), the two clubs are "positioning" themselves to sign the United States international, who has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side as of late.

SportBild also reported that Chelsea are interested in the 20-year-old, but the Blues are looking more towards a deal that would see the youngster arrive the January window. It's noted that Pulisic would cost as much as €60 million (£53 million) if he's to be prised away from Dortmund.

As of late it's the Blues that have been most strongly linked with a switch for the United States star.

According to Ed Aarons of the Guardian, the player is open to a move to English football, and Chelsea are in pole position to get him.

In addition, it was reported by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph that Dortmund would allow Pulisic to join Chelsea for a fee of £70 million provided he remains at the Westfalenstadion until the end of the campaign. The player's contract is also set to expire in the summer of 2020.

Pulisic is rated as one of the most exciting prospects in European football, having broken into the Dortmund first team as a teenager and showcased glimpses of incredible potential.

He's already made major strides on the international stage, becoming a key player for the USMNT:

For Pulisic a huge point in his career is on the horizon. Dortmund would surely love to tie down a player of his quality to a long-term deal, although the fact he doesn't have much time left to run on his contract will only encourage potential suitors to make a move.

There's a sense that Pulisic may benefit from a move, as he has been a little inconsistent at Dortmund in recent years and is by no means a guaranteed starter under manager Lucien Favre. While BVB have stormed to the summit of the Bundesliga, he's only started four of their 12 games.

As relayed by Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, Bild has reported recently that Dortmund are already considering possible replacements:

Will Parchman of The Athletic Soccer also thinks Pulisic would be an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool:

United have struggled to find an attacking spark this season and for a player who can thrive playing from the right flank. That's a position Pulisic has done well in before, while his elusiveness in the final third would give Jose Mourinho's team a different edge.

Even so, if Pulisic was to leave Dortmund he would surely move to a team and coach whose philosophies align well with his attacking qualities. As things stand, Klopp or Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri would be better mentors than the United boss.