Victor Lindelof out Until Christmas with Groin Injury, Says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is hoping for a Christmas return to action for Victor Lindelof after he suffered a groin injury in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Swede was absent for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Young Boys, which United won 1-0, and Mourinho offered an update on him in his post-match press conference.

Per Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News, he said: "I hope that he can play around Christmas time, when we have accumulation of matches. I would say three weeks, or something like that."

