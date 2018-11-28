Victor Lindelof out Until Christmas with Groin Injury, Says Jose Mourinho

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Jose Mourinho the head coach / manager of Manchester United consoles Victor Lindelof of Manchester United at full time during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on November 24, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is hoping for a Christmas return to action for Victor Lindelof after he suffered a groin injury in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace

The Swede was absent for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Young Boys, which United won 1-0, and Mourinho offered an update on him in his post-match press conference.

Per Liam Corless of the Manchester Evening News, he said: "I hope that he can play around Christmas time, when we have accumulation of matches. I would say three weeks, or something like that."

                                               

