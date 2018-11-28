Gianluigi Buffon Feels Liverpool Have the Best Attack in Europe

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has suggested Liverpool have the strongest attack in Europe ahead of their UEFA Champions League meeting at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

The Italian talked up the Reds' attacking prowess and isn't sure any side can match the firepower of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

He told the Mirror's David Maddock:

"Liverpool have a very strong team—but I do especially look at their front players.

"With Salah, Mane, and Firmino they have so much pace, so much creativity, and of course they are all big goal threats.

"Throughout my career I have always wanted to test myself against the best—and at the moment you really can't think of any teams in Europe who have a better front three than Liverpool."

