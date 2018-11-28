Jose Mourinho Defends Reaction After Marcus Rashford Miss Against Young Boys

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Manchester United and Young Boys at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on November 27, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has defended his reaction after Marcus Rashford missed a chance in the team's 1-0 UEFA Champions League win against Young Boys on Tuesday. 

The forward was one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the first half, but lofted his effort over the bar. It prompted this reaction from the United boss, who was clearly unhappy with his player's profligacy:

After receiving some criticism from pundits for the way he responded to the miss, Mourinho defended his actions, per Mark Critchley of The Independent:

"We don't score enough goals, but it is not about Marcus. It is about us as a team, it is very difficult for us to score goals but Marcus makes the movement, makes the runs, works hard when the team has the ball and doesn't have the ball. 

"I can never, never, blame a player because of missing chances. Can I have on the touchline—where not a lot of the ones that comment on football, they were there; not many of them were there—can myself or another manager have a reaction of frustration?"

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mourinho: 'World-Class' De Gea Wants to Stay

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho: 'World-Class' De Gea Wants to Stay

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Fellaini Insists No Handball for His Winner

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Fellaini Insists No Handball for His Winner

    via men

    Mourinho Confirms Alexis Was Dropped

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Mourinho Confirms Alexis Was Dropped

    via men

    Wasteful Rashford Is Still Man Utd's Future

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Wasteful Rashford Is Still Man Utd's Future

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report