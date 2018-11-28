Jose Mourinho Defends Reaction After Marcus Rashford Miss Against Young Boys

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has defended his reaction after Marcus Rashford missed a chance in the team's 1-0 UEFA Champions League win against Young Boys on Tuesday.

The forward was one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the first half, but lofted his effort over the bar. It prompted this reaction from the United boss, who was clearly unhappy with his player's profligacy:

After receiving some criticism from pundits for the way he responded to the miss, Mourinho defended his actions, per Mark Critchley of The Independent:

"We don't score enough goals, but it is not about Marcus. It is about us as a team, it is very difficult for us to score goals but Marcus makes the movement, makes the runs, works hard when the team has the ball and doesn't have the ball.

"I can never, never, blame a player because of missing chances. Can I have on the touchline—where not a lot of the ones that comment on football, they were there; not many of them were there—can myself or another manager have a reaction of frustration?"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.