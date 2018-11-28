Santiago Solari: Isco Absence for Roma vs. Real Madrid Was a 'Sporting Decision'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 26: Raphael Varane of Real Madrid, Gareth Bale of Real Madrid, Isco of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid during the Real Madrid Training and Press Conference on November 26, 2018 in Rome Italy (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari said he made a "sporting decision" to leave Isco out of the matchday squad for Tuesday's trip to Roma in the UEFA Champions League. 

Los Blancos beat the Giallorossi 2-0 in the Italian capital, but the Spaniard did not even make the bench despite being fit to play.

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, Solari said: "These are calls that you make in a certain moment. We are here to do that, nothing else. It was a sporting decision, nothing else. There are no starters, or substitutes, in football. It is up to all players to be at 100 per cent, so the coaches pick them."

                            

