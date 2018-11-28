Santiago Solari: Isco Absence for Roma vs. Real Madrid Was a 'Sporting Decision'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari said he made a "sporting decision" to leave Isco out of the matchday squad for Tuesday's trip to Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos beat the Giallorossi 2-0 in the Italian capital, but the Spaniard did not even make the bench despite being fit to play.

Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, Solari said: "These are calls that you make in a certain moment. We are here to do that, nothing else. It was a sporting decision, nothing else. There are no starters, or substitutes, in football. It is up to all players to be at 100 per cent, so the coaches pick them."

