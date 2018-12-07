Melvin Gordon Ruled Out for Chargers vs. Bengals with Knee Injury

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury.

Eric Williams of ESPN provided the update Friday.

The 25-year-old rusher also sat out last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his fourth NFL season, Gordon was in the midst of a career year before suffering an MCL sprain in Week 12's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Austin Ekeler took over as the Chargers' starter at running back with Gordon out of the lineup. But it was Justin Jackson who shined with eight carries for 63 yards and a touchdown in Week 13.

Both backup running backs will likely see ample playing time against the Bengals unless a hot hand emerges.