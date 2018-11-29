Gauging the BS Meter for Wildest and Juiciest WWE Rumors of Last 3 Months

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE press thrives on rumors and speculation, but how much of what "anonymous sources" claim is true?

All stories are susceptible to exaggeration and misremembering, even when their tellers have the best intentions. There's a chance the reporter is getting worked like everyone else—they may only be told what WWE wants them to know.

Add to that the unpredictability of life, the veracity of the sources and Vince McMahon's habit of changing plans at the 11th hour, and fans could wind up with anything. That's why it's best to take every rumor with a grain of salt.

We're looking back at five of the biggest rumors over the past three months. Which ones turned out to be true? What turned out to be BS? And which stories remain to be seen?