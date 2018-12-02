Best and Worst WWE NXT Storylines of 2018

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

For all the ups and downs Raw and SmackDown Live have had throughout 2018, there can be no doubt that NXT has consistently been the most must-see show in all of WWE this year.

Although the black-and-yellow brand still technically acts as a "feeder system" for WWE's main roster, the quality of NXT's weekly programming and quarterly TakeOver specials are top-notch and superior to almost everything else the company produces, including Raw, SmackDown and the monthly pay-per-views.

More surprisingly, regardless of who from NXT gets the call-up to the main roster (which can occur at any time), the brand has no problem replenishing the pot and bringing in fresh faces to fill the void left behind. Fans have come to always expect excellence from NXT, and for good reason considering the brand rarely ever disappoints (especially when it matters most).

This past year was no exception, and from the start of 2018 to now, there have been a handful of scintillating stories that have captivated crowds, gotten the entire wrestling world talking and ensured they stay tuned in week to week.

Then again, NXT is by no means a perfect program, and does have its occasional mishaps. Some stars are bound to fall through the cracks every now and again, making for a few less-than-stellar angles that could have been booked better.

As we approach the end of 2018, it's only appropriate to look back at the year that was for NXT by highlighting the best and worst angles from the last 12 months.