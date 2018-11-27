Matt Hardy Says He's Not Retired from WWE, Plans to Wrestle Again

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Although his WWE career appears to be winding down, Matt Hardy denied he has left the ring for good.

Hardy responded to a tweet on Tuesday referencing his possible retirement to say "his last WWE match hasn't happened yet."

Hardy last competed in a tag match with Bray Wyatt against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel on the Aug. 13 edition of Raw.

In a video he posted to YouTube in September, Hardy announced he was stepping away from his in-ring career but left the door open for a potential comeback.

A month earlier, the 44-year-old indicated he was transitioning to more of a backstage role with WWE.

By saying he hasn't wrestled his last match, Hardy may not be signaling a full-time return to wrestling but rather something along the lines of a one-off occasion or run with a limited series of bouts in mind.

Perhaps Hardy could do another "Ultimate Deletion." The first go-round was everything fans could've hoped for back in March.

The beauty of Hardy's "woken" character is that it doesn't require him to do too much in the ring. He can deliver odd promos backstage or pre-packaged segments from his house in Cameron, North Carolina, and still entertain fans.

Retirements rarely hold in professional wrestling. Even Shawn Michaels couldn't resist the allure of ending his eight-year hiatus to team with Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker at Crown Jewel earlier this month.

Don't be surprised to see Hardy show back up on WWE programming down the road.