Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence on Game Plan vs. Saints: 'Choke They Ass Out'

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence didn't need to break down the X's and O's regarding his team's defensive game plan for Thursday's contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Lawrence explained Tuesday how the Cowboys intend to use physicality to throw the high-powered Saints offense off its game, per The Athletic's Calvin Watkins:

The Saints rank fifth in yards (416.6 per game) and first in scoring (37.2). They're also fourth in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

The Cowboys can't afford to let the contest turn into a track meet.

Dallas looked good on Thanksgiving against the Washington Redskins. The offense totaled 404 yards, and Amari Cooper finished with eight receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

But the Cowboys likely won't stand a chance at keeping pace with the Saints if Drew Brees and the New Orleans offense are firing on all cylinders. Lawrence is probably correct in that being aggressive is the best way to combat the Saints.

If Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas can't find a comfort zone early in the game, then the Cowboys have a good chance of pulling off the upset.