Devin Booker on Suns' Future: 'I'd Like the Superteam to Come to Me'

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Devin Booker wants to be on a superteam at some point in his career, and he wants it to be with the Phoenix Suns.

"Dynasties only last for so long. I'm not wishing trades upon any of the superteams," Booker said, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "I'd like to build a superteam. I'd like the superteam to come to me."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.