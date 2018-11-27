Tom Coughlin Defends Jaguars' Moves: 'I'll Put the Gloves on with Anybody'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Tom Coughlin, the Jacksonville Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations, doesn't believe the team's roster moves last offseason are the reason for its current 3-8 record.

Appearing on 1010 XL's The Drill with Dan Hicken and Jeff Prosser on Tuesday (h/t ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco), Coughlin explained the front office's thinking after reaching the AFC Championship Game in January:



"We were a whistle [away from the Super Bowl]. We're a whistle [away and] we're in the Super Bowl. And that's my position, OK? So tell me, everyone out there, what they're going to do in that circumstance about your football team.

"Aren't you going to fill other pieces in and try to be as good as you can be? And we tried, didn't we? Well, the nature of the game got us, so we go back to the drawing board. But I'll put the gloves on with anybody that wants to talk about what [moves the team made]."

