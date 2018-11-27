Neymar, Kylian Mbappe to Start for PSG vs. Liverpool After Injury Recovery

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Tuesday that both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will start against Liverpool in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match at the Parc des Princes:

The duo had been in doubt for the match after missing PSG's 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Toulouse on Saturday after picking up injuries while on international duty.

Their return will be a big boost to the French champions ahead of a crucial fixture. They will be eliminated from the tournament if they lose to Liverpool and Napoli beat Red Star Belgrade in the group's other fixture.

PSG head into the game in third place in the group on five points, just a point behind leaders Napoli and Liverpool in second place.

A draw or a win against the Reds will keep them in contention ahead of their final group fixture away at Red Star Belgrade on December 11.

PSG were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool in an exciting game at Anfield in September. The visitors managed to level the match after being 2-0 down and looked set for a draw. However, a stoppage-time winner from Roberto Firmino handed Jurgen Klopp's side all three points.

The Ligue 1 side recovered from that defeat to thrash Red Star Belgrade 6-1 and then picked up home and away draws against Napoli.

Wednesday's match promises to be another thrilling affair with plenty at stake as two teams known for their attacking approach clash.

Tuchel could opt for a different approach against Liverpool, as shared by ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Neymar and Mbappe have been in prolific form again for PSG this season. The Brazilian has 15 goals already this campaign, while the World Cup winner has outscored him with 17.

They should cause Liverpool problems and will hope to take advantage of their poor recent record away from home in Europe's top competition.

The Reds have been beaten at Red Star and Napoli this season, they only won twice on their travels in their run to last year's final.

In contrast, PSG have not lost in their last 20 home matches in the group stage, a run that stretches back to 2004, per BBC Sport.

Tuchel has spoken about how his team need to approach the match:

Winning the Champions League remains PSG's ultimate ambition, and they can't afford to lose to Liverpool. The onus will be on Neymar and Mbappe to hurt the Reds, and their home form will give them confidence they can get the required result.