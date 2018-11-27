Juventus to Reportedly Scout Alejandro Grimaldo Amid Alex Sandro Exit Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Juventus will reportedly have scouts in attendance at Benfica's UEFA Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich on Tuesday to watch left-back Alejandro Grimaldo.

According to Romeo Agresti of Goal, Juventus are looking at the Benfica defender amid fears their current starting left-back Alex Sandro may leave the club after his contract talks reached an impasse.

"Interest in Grimaldo has been growing over the last 12 months, with Napoli originally linked at the start of the year before Tottenham were reportedly keeping an eye on him during the close-season," said Agresti. "Juventus have been aware of him for some time, too, and it was reported earlier this month that he is open to making a summer move to Turin."

Agresti added Sandro has been a target for Chelsea, with the Blues said to have lodged an offer of £62 million for his services previously.

The Brazilian was also asked about the prospect of playing in the Premier League in the future, to which he responded "I think, one day. Who knows what will happen?"

Sandro would be a big loss to Juventus, as he's been a consistent presence in their recent dominance of Serie A. Not only is he energetic and diligent when it comes to his defensive duties, going forward the 27-year-old offers a consistent threat throughout a contest.

Juventus are eight points clear at the top of the Serie A table, and Sandro has been a big part of their fine recent form:

But with no movement seemingly imminent in regards to his contract, and Sandro's deal set to expire in 2020, it would make sense for Juventus to be considering alternatives. Grimaldo is a potentially exciting replacement too.

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

The 23-year-old has made plenty of progress since arriving at Benfica from Barcelona B in 2016 in search of regular football. In his first two seasons he helped the Lisbon giants to Portuguese titles and quickly cemented his place in the team despite his tender years.

Now he's one of the most exciting developing full-backs in European football. Technically Grimaldo is outstanding, as he can take on opponents, link play high up the pitch and deliver dangerous crosses into the penalty area.

This season he's started 14 times for Benfica in all competitions, grabbing two goals and an assist.

For Juventus, who tend to be on the front foot in the majority of games and push their full-backs into advanced areas, Grimaldo would potentially be a fine option. Benfica have also shown in the past that while they do demand big money for their star players, they are prepared to cash in for the right price.