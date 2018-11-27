Kevin Durant on 49 Points in Warriors' Win vs. Magic: 'I Still Missed 17 Shots'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant was frustrated with his shooting performance in Monday night's 116-110 victory over the Orlando Magic despite his 49 points.

Nick Friedell of ESPN.com provided comments from Durant, who also tallied nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks to help the Dubs improve their record to 15-7.

"I still missed 17 shots," he said. "Tricked off a 50 piece. I felt like I had some shots that I wish I could have made last game and this game. ... So I wish I could have made more shots, and I'm pretty sure all my teammates felt that way."

Durant connected on 16 of his 33 attempts from the field, including four of 10 from beyond the arc. He also went 13-of-13 on free throws.

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was effusive in his praise of the two-time NBA Finals MVP, even though Durant wasn't nearly as happy with the outing, per Friedell.

"Incredible," Kerr said. "The guy is just amazing. He's so talented. I think the last few games he just kind of knew he had to put us on his shoulders because of the four-game losing streak, the struggles."

Durant, who ranks third in the NBA in scoring this season (28.2 PPG), scored 44 points against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday and 32 points in the team's blowout of the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday to spark Golden State's current three-game winning streak.

The 30-year-old nine-time All-Star will look to keep the scoring barrage going when the Dubs kick off a five-game road trip Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors, who own the NBA's best record (17-4).