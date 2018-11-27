Jose Mourinho Tells Players 'Stay at Home' If Old Trafford Pressure Is Too Much

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

jose Mourinho has said his Manchester United players should stay at home watching on television if they can't deal with the pressure of playing at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have won only three of their nine home matches this season and host Young Boys on Tuesday seeking their first home victory in the UEFA Champions League. Mourinho spoke to the media after Saturday's 0-0 stalemate against Crystal Palace and warned his players:

"If you feel pressure stay at home, and when I say 'home' I don't say stadium home, I say home home and watch on TV. When the people come to support, come on. I don't feel pressure to play at home."

"I think it would be a lack of respect to the stadium and fans to say we prefer to play away from home, I totally refuse to say that. Do I prefer to play tomorrow at Young Boys here or go to Bern I would say immediately to play at home. Always."

The Portuguese attempted to play down the importance of Tuesday's home game and the need to win, although he did call for increased intensity from the beginning, per Marca's Chris Winterburn:

United will advance from their Champions League group on Tuesday, as long as they defeat Young Boys and Juventus prevent Valencia from triumphing in Turin.

Mourinho has a reputation as a defensive coach, although he insisted his plan in the scoreless draw against Palace was not executed correctly by the players:

"I want the team to start strong and go strong on the opponent, not to be waiting. Probably you or the fans think Jose told them to start slow and play nice and easy, or to be waiting for them to react. It's exactly the opposite thing. I want the team to go immediately, and it's a bit frustrating."

Ex-United midfielder Paul Ince commented on the boos that could be heard at Old Trafford at full time on Saturday and asked whether Mourinho—two-and-a-half years after arriving—knows his best lineup:

The Red Devils will hope to avoid the traffic troubles that have delayed their trips to Old Trafford against Valencia and Juventus, their other Champions League opponents this season.

Mourinho said he won't fall victim to the same problem on Tuesday, via the Manchester Evening News:

Mourinho's side are yet to win two home matches in succession this season, but they can go three games in a row unbeaten at Old Trafford for the first time this term if they avoid defeat against Young Boys.