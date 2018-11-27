Sasha Banks, Bayley Should Be Faces of a New WWE Women's Tag Team Division

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

As two of the most popular Superstars on the Raw roster, Sasha Banks and Bayley should be in a marquee storyline at all times.

With both women just waiting for the opportunity to steal the show, now is the perfect time to introduce a women's tag team division in order to take advantage of the talent and popularity of The Boss and Hug Connection.

Over the last year, Banks and Bayley have been going nowhere fast with subtle teases of tension quickly squashed by yet another reunion and a stronger friendship. The duo needs something to bring them back to relevancy, and spearheading a new division would be ideal.

Instead of wallowing on a show desperate for top stars, Banks and Bayley would have the opportunity to prove their worth all over again and remind the WWE Universe why they were once considered two of the best performers on the roster.

Creating a women's tag team division would be easy thanks to the depth of talent on Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK. In addition to Banks and Bayley, WWE Creative can add Nia Jax and Tamina, the Riott Squad, The IIconics, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, and Asuka and Naomi right away.

Add in endless possibilities in terms of NXT call-ups and returning veterans—imagine a division featuring a team of Lita and Trish Stratus—and the ample talent on the women's rosters would easily be able to carry brand-specific singles titles and an overarching tag team division.

If and when WWE launches a fledgling women's tag team scene that is unproven in the world of wrestling, the company would need a set of workhorse champions it can build the division around.

Not only do Banks and Bayley have the experience and talent needed to pull off the task, but the respect shown to them from the WWE Universe would also result in the titles becoming one of the most popular parts of Raw and SmackDown.

While putting the weight of the division on the shoulders of the pair may feel like a demotion for the former singles champions, it will ultimately lead to an eventual breakup and the likely heel turn for The Boss that fans have been waiting to see.

After a long run together building a new division, Banks eventually stabbing Bayley in the back would give wrestling fans a reason to care about their subsequent feud and the return of the true characters which made them elite in NXT.

Instead of viewing it as a step back for two of the most popular women in WWE history, a tag team division would be the launching pad for Banks and Bayley back into the singles title hunt and superstardom.

