WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 10
On December 16, WWE Superstars will compete with tables, ladders and chairs, which left the December 10 edition of Monday Night Raw as the final go-home show for the red brand of 2018. With so many matches coming out of Raw for the event, it was inevitable this would be a big show.
While no matches were announced ahead of time, there were several big final clashes promised, starting with Seth Rollins addressing the state of Monday Night Raw as well as his frayed relationship with Dean Ambrose.
Alexa Bliss also promised a pre-WWE TLC press conference in advance of Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, with the head of the women's division asking for fan questions to give to the title contenders.
Other big matches for Raw that were certain to be addressed included Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor, Elias vs. Bobby Lashley and Natalya vs. Ruby Riott. The show had many stories to continue to develop.
While still a far cry from a true success, this was a better Raw than fans have been getting in recent weeks with a few great matches and some solid storytelling building to TLC. While SmackDown is still leading the way, this may be a hint of what is to come after Sunday.
Seth Rollins Goads Baron Corbin into a TLC Match
Rollins called out the general manager-elect and immediately stated that the authority figure was the reason Raw had sucked for months. Corbin refused to listen to The Architect's complaints.
Rather than continuing to talk, the WWE intercontinental champion asked for a TLC match against the acting GM, convincing him to agree by calling him a coward.
Grade
B
Analysis
Segments like this are always tough to grade, but they work only because WWE is admitting to past mistakes. Rollins was telling the truth about the problems on Raw, but this only proves WWE knows Raw has been bad.
The Architect was solid here, and Corbin was fine. However, it was all just masking the fact that WWE admitted its own mistakes without any clear course correction. Why start Raw by admitting Raw is bad, and then have roughly the same show all over again?
Raw Tag Team Champions Authors of Pain and Drake Maverick vs. Roode and Gable
While The Authors of Pain dominated Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, Drake Maverick continued to force his way into the match to take cheap pins. The manager did so one too many times as he taunted The Glorious One before being rolled up in a crucifix pin for the three.
The new champions celebrated in an interview backstage after their win.
Result
Roode and Gable def. Akam, Rezar and Maverick by pinfall to become the new Raw tag team champions
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was barely a match, as Maverick's involvement was such a heavy focus. While it made sense for Roode to use the arrogance of AOP's manager to capture the titles, this was a silly and unfortunate end to a short title reign.
Roode and Gable can be good champions, but these titles just seemed destined to fade into obscurity.
Ruby Riott Unveils the Table She Plans to Send Natalya Through at TLC
Natalya dedicated her match at TLC to her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. This brought out Riott, who arrived with The Riott Squad and a special table. After Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan headed to the back, the leader of the stable unveiled the table with an image of The Anvil on top.
Grade
C+
Analysis
While manipulative and simplistic, this was the type of segment this tables match needed to feel important. Now Natalya has extra motivation to put down her longtime rival, likely sending her right through her special table.
Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler made clear he was done being taken for granted by anyone in an interview before his match. Drew McIntyre was interviewed in the ring and refused to be affected by The Showoff ending his undefeated streak, calling himself more dangerous than ever.
Both men brought the fight in this personal contest with The #Heel nearly taking the win by count-out after sending The Scottish Psychopath into the steel post. He also got a near-fall with a Zig Zag, but McIntyre stole the win with a Claymore.
After the win, the heel continued the assault by throwing his former partner into the post before being forced off by officials, still managing to connect with another Claymore.
Result
McIntyre def. Ziggler by pinfall
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was another good match between McIntyre and Ziggler that sold how this relationship has disintegrated. Right now, the former Chosen One is on the top of his game, and it is a shame that his feud with The Showoff has been rushed to completion.
The worst part of this is simply Ziggler likely falling down the ranks. His big win was undermined by this rematch happening so quickly, and his big story was simply turned into a two-week TV rivalry.
Bayley vs. Alicia Fox
Jinder Mahal supported Alicia Fox while Sasha Banks rooted for Bayley in this preview for Mixed Match Challenge. The Singh Brothers distracted The Hugger to set up a big boot by The Foxy One, which set off Apollo Crews to run down and even the odds.
He and The Boss eliminated all the distractions before Bayley connected with the Bayley-to-Belly for the win.
Result
Bayley def. Fox by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
While this was a fine filler match, there was not much here. Fox and Bayley are a bland pairing that has been done countless times with Crews working Balor's role for the week.
It is important who wins on Tuesday, as the final will be at TLC with Royal Rumble implications hanging in the balance. However, it is hard to imagine this match had any impact on what will happen in MMC.
Dean Ambrose Calls Seth Rollins' Address of Raw an Ego Trip
Ambrose was interviewed by Charly Caruso and called all of The Architect's antics this week a stunt to soothe his ego. He promised to take Rollins' title if he still had it Sunday. After a question about Roman Reigns by Charly, a video package was shown, highlighting the rivalry.
Despite talking heavily up to that point, The Lunatic Fringe went silent after the video and walked out.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a great way to refocus this chaotic rivalry. Ambrose is a great mic worker when he's focused, and he hit on the key points here. He was assured and biting with simple promises that were amplified by a solid, if overlong, video package.
Elias vs. Lio Rush
Elias sang a song before his match with Lio Rush, taunting Lashley until he came out with his hype man. Heath Slater made his debut as a referee in this contest. The All Mighty got involved after The 22-Year-Old Piece of Gold took a powerbomb, and Slater was intimidated into not calling for the disqualification.
After Lashley laid out The Drifter with a guitar shot to the back, The Man of the Hour took the easy pinfall victory.
Result
Rush def. Elias by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
Rush is a fantastic wrestler who was sold as having no chance against Elias. This could have been booked so much better to actually be entertaining. Instead, it was flat and lazy with the most basic booking possible, as Lashley handed Rush the win and Slater stood by and watched.
Nia Jax Promises to Break Ronda Rousey; Ember Moon vs. Tamina
The Facebreaker interrupted Bliss before she could introduce the two women fighting for the Raw Women's Championship, promising to break The Baddest Woman on the Planet at TLC. Rousey finally stopped listening from the back, immediately charging to the ring for a fight.
The heels attempted to surround Rousey, but Ember Moon evened the odds. The War Goddess struggled against Tamina with Jax continually getting involved. After the Raw women's champion sent her challenger over the barricade, Moon connected with The Eclipse to win.
Result
Moon def. Tamina by pinfall
Grade
D+
Analysis
Jax was better here than the last time she had to talk down Rousey, but she still comes off uncomfortable cutting promos live for more than a minute. The material she is working with is quality, selling this as a major clash, but it is hard to believe her saying it.
The match that followed was outright bad. After repeated injuries, Tamina just seems unable to compete anymore. Moon was basically working around her as she remained mostly stationary.
WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (TLC Match)
Slater was again referee for this important match as the GM-elect dominated the match early, punishing Rollins with every weapon available. The Architect stayed in it until he got his opportunity, raining down steel chair shots on the back of Corbin.
The Lone Wolf responded by chokeslamming the champion through a table at ringside. Rollins would not let this keep him down and frog splashed Corbin through a table outside. However, Slater ruined the champion's moment, tripping him off the ladder.
Still, The Architect persisted, powerbombing the GM-elect through a corner table and superkicking The One-Man Band then Stomping Corbin to set up for the win. Afterward, Ambrose came out to stare down his former Shield brother.
Result
Rollins def. Corbin to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship
Grade
A
Analysis
TLC matches are always fun no matter who is involved, and Corbin brought his A-game in a way he rarely has in recent months. It helps that he was competing against one of the true top performers in WWE in 2018 with the two showing surprising chemistry.
This did not need to be 20 minutes long, but the stories throughout did not disappoint. The crowd was absolutely electric by the time The Architect had overcome all the odds and retained.