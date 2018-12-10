WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 10

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

On December 16, WWE Superstars will compete with tables, ladders and chairs, which left the December 10 edition of Monday Night Raw as the final go-home show for the red brand of 2018. With so many matches coming out of Raw for the event, it was inevitable this would be a big show.

While no matches were announced ahead of time, there were several big final clashes promised, starting with Seth Rollins addressing the state of Monday Night Raw as well as his frayed relationship with Dean Ambrose.

Alexa Bliss also promised a pre-WWE TLC press conference in advance of Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax, with the head of the women's division asking for fan questions to give to the title contenders.

Other big matches for Raw that were certain to be addressed included Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor, Elias vs. Bobby Lashley and Natalya vs. Ruby Riott. The show had many stories to continue to develop.

While still a far cry from a true success, this was a better Raw than fans have been getting in recent weeks with a few great matches and some solid storytelling building to TLC. While SmackDown is still leading the way, this may be a hint of what is to come after Sunday.