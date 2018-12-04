WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 4

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live has set a complete focus on WWE TLC, a night that includes multiple huge matches for the blue brand. The December 4 edition of SmackDown was all about building the huge pay-per-view up.

Going into the show, a contract signing was set with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka all expected to appear before they compete in the first-ever women's TLC match. Daniel Bryan was also booked to address AJ Styles directly by appearing on Miz TV.

Two big matches were also announced for the night as Randy Orton would fight once more against Jeff Hardy following The Viper's latest heinous assault of Rey Mysterio. Cesaro, Xavier Woods and Jet Uso would also compete in a triple threat match to gain momentum for their title match together.

While Monday Night Raw continues to flounder, its counterpart on Tuesday can seemingly do no wrong. The show always looks exciting, and the talent shines through.

All the December 4 edition of SmackDown had to was keep the blue brand's momentum pushing forward.