Seth Rollins' Open Challenge, Walter Signs Contract and More in WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Seth Rollins Issues Open Challenge

Seth Rollins successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose at Starrcade over the weekend, and he's putting the belt on the line at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs in a rematch with Ambrose.

Rollins apparently doesn't have enough on his plate already because he's bringing back the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge on Raw.

Rollins is one of WWE's best in-ring technicians, but he's taking a big risk by putting his championship on the line against an unknown opponent Monday night.

WWE Agrees to Deal with Independent Star Walter

WWE came to terms on a contract with Progress world champion Walter, PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported Monday.

"Walter is currently finishing up independent dates that were already scheduled and once that run is completed, will be part of WWE's European expansion plans, including the NXT UK brand," Johnson wrote.

Johnson added the 31-year-old might potentially have the opportunity to work dates with outside companies when it fits with his WWE schedule.

Shawn Michaels Discusses Backstage Role with NXT

Shawn Michaels is one of the biggest legends to step inside a ring, and he's imparting his knowledge on WWE's next generation at NXT.

During an interview on E&C Pod Of Awesomeness with Edge and Christian, Michaels explained how he initially visited the WWE Performance Center, which eventually turned into him taking a larger role behind the scenes (h/t Wrestling Inc's William Windsor).

"Yeah, they've got me hook, line, and sinker," Michaels said. "And it's funny because [Triple H] kind of hired me like, 'Just stick your big toe in and see how you like it. Just do a couple of times a week.' And then, of course, whatever it is, two years later, I'm full scale helping to write TVs and doing it all."