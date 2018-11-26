Sadio Mane Reportedly Could Miss PSG Match in Champions League with Illness

Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Sadio Mane is reportedly a doubt for Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday due to illness.

According to Connor Dunn at the Liverpool Echo, Mane will be assessed after the team's training session Tuesday morning to decide if he's fit enough to be included in the squad.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is willing to give the forward "every chance" to prove his fitness for what is a crunch match in Group C.

The Reds can qualify for the knockout stages if they win in Paris, and Red Star Belgrade fail to beat Napoli in the group's other game.

Liverpool will be eager to have Mane in the side for the visit to the Ligue 1 champions. He is a key part of their attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino:

The 26-year-old has seven goals already this season for the Reds. He has also committed his long-term future to the club and agreed a new deal until 2023:

Liverpool beat PSG 3-2 at Anfield in their opening group game in September in a thrilling match. The French side looked to have secured a point when Kylian Mbappe levelled late on, only for Roberto Firmino to net a stoppage-time winner.

Yet Klopp's side were beaten 2-0 at Red Star Belgrade last time out, which means they have work to do to get out of a tough group that also includes Napoli.

The Serie A side can also qualify on Wednesday if they beat Red Star and PSG do not beat Liverpool.

Liverpool's visit to PSG will be a tough test, as Thomas Tuchel's side are in a rich vein of form:

The club could also have star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe back from injury. The duo returned to training after injury ahead of the match:

Liverpool will hope to confirm their qualification against PSG, as their final group game is at home to Napoli. Carlo Ancelotti's side beat the Reds 1-0 in Italy.

If Mane does miss out on Wednesday, Klopp could bring in either Daniel Sturridge or Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss star is in good form, with five assists and two goals in his last nine outings for club and country.