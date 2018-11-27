PSV Eindhoven vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona can win Group B in the UEFA Champions League if they defeat PSV Eindhoven on the road on Wednesday.

The Spanish champions have already qualified for the knockout phase, with the Dutch team bottom of the table.

PSV have an outside chance of a grabbing a spot in the UEFA Europa League, giving them motivation ahead of the clash at the Philips Stadion.

The Blaugrana are likely to field a rotated selection, with Luis Suarez confirmed as missing the trip to the Netherlands due to injury.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 28

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport ESPN (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK); B/R Live, Univision NOW (U.S.)

Odds: PSV win: 19-4, Barca win: 47-100, draw: 15-4

(Odds via OddsShark)

Preview

Barca should be relaxed ahead of their journey to PSV, with manager Ernesto Valverde leading his team out of the group with little fuss.

Valverde's 21-man party will be attempting to win the group on their travels, but Suarez was omitted from the squad.

Per the club's official website, the Uruguayan legend is joined by Sergi Roberto, Sergi Samper, Arthur Melo and Jasper Cillesen as absentees, but Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic are back in contention.

Per Sky Sports, a club statement explained Suarez's status.

It read: "He will follow biological therapy with stem cells as a treatment for discomfort in the right knee and will be out for around two weeks."

Suarez's absence could offer a rare start for Brazilian talent Malcom, with the 21-year-old suffering with a lack of minutes and involvement.



The attacker came off the bench to help Barca earn a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in the San Siro, finishing with a clinical strike just seconds after replacing Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele's form and selection continues to baffle fans and pundits, but the France international is blessed with a developing talent.

The attacker has six goals to his name in La Liga and Europe this term, and he could benefit from Suarez's absence most.

Lionel Messi has primarily featured on the right side of the attack this season, but he could be moved to the centre with the striker position vacant.

PSV continue to be the top side in the Eredivisie this season, and have conceded only five goals and gone unbeaten in 13 matches. Maximum points have ensured they have remained above rivals Ajax in the title race.

Ryan Thomas is the hosts only missing player, giving manager Mark van Bommel a full squad to chose from.

The Dutch side will hope to cause a shock on their home turf, and then steal third spot on the final matchday.

A run in the Europa could prove fruitful for PSV, opening up a potential route towards European success in the second half of the campaign.

Hirving Lozano's form continues to excite Dutch supporters, with the Mexican winger developing into one of the continent's hottest talents after scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in the Netherlands and Europe this season.