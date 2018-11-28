Each NFL Team's Most Boneheaded Decision This Year

1 of 32

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Quarterback Sam Bradford's signing is a candidate for the team's worst move, but the Arizona Cardinals wanted rookie signal-caller Josh Rosen to learn behind an experienced veteran before he took the field. The plan failed after three weeks, and Arizona released Bradford—not much harm done there.

The decision to hire Mike McCoy seems like a bigger blunder. As an offensive coordinator and head coach over the last 10 years, he's led one top-10 scoring unit—with Peyton Manning as his starting quarterback in 2012.

And according to Scott Bordow of The Athletic, a recurring problem with the complexity of McCoy's playbook drew criticism from Rosen. "One criticism of McCoy in Denver was that his playbook was too big, with up to 300 plays. Rosen hinted that might be an issue again, saying: 'When you are not playing efficiently it has to be more simple for everyone involved so we can be on the same page.'"

Following a 45-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 7, Arizona fired McCoy and elevated Byron Leftwich to the position. There are clear signs of improvement after the switch.

The Cardinals still have to develop an offensive identity, but they racked up 300-plus total yards for the first time in Week 8 and eclipsed 20 points in Week 11 for the second time this season.