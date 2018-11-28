Early Grades for College Basketball's Top Freshmen in the 2018-19 Season

0 of 9

Duke's freshmen have taken the college basketball world by storm, but do RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson all deserve an "A" on their report cards for the first three weeks of the season?

Spoiler Alert: No. No they do not.

It's still too early to truly judge these first-year phenoms. Each one has only played around six games, which is roughly one-sixth of the whole season.

But this one goes out to all the high school teachers who insisted on sending progress reports home to parents after one quiz, three homework assignments and no exams. You knew that wasn't an appropriate sample size, but you did it anyway.

The following players are listed in ascending order in the 247Sports composite rankings, excluding No. 8 Anfernee Simons, who went straight to the NBA.

It's important to note that preseason expectations were taken into consideration. If No. 1 RJ Barrett and No. 10 Quentin Grimes were putting up the exact same stats, Grimes would get a much better grade, since we weren't expecting nearly as much from him right away.

But they aren't putting up identical stats, and they're both going to be disappointed with their grades.

Statistics and analysis are current through the start of play on Tuesday, November 27.