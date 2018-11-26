Gabriel Jesus Won't Play Champions League Match vs. Lyon with Adductor Injury

Gabriel Jesus Won't Play Champions League Match vs. Lyon with Adductor InjuryNovember 26, 2018
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will miss Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Lyon due to an adductor injury.
The Brazil international is not part of the 19-man squad for the match, which City head into hoping to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament.
Manchester City @ManCity
Here's the 19-player travelling squad on their way to 🇫🇷 this afternoon. 🔵 #mancity https://t.co/6r21DLv81n
Pep Guardiola's side need only a draw to book their place in the knockout stages, but a victory will see them clinch top spot in Group F.
Journalist Jose Alvarez Haya offered more detail on the nature of the striker's problem:
Jose Alvarez Haya @10JoseAlvarez
Gabriel Jesus doesn't travel to Lyon because he has some adductor problems from Sunday training. Not a heavy injury but it doesn't let him play tomorrow.
Sergio Aguero is expected to lead the attack in Jesus' absence. The Argentine has one goal in two Champions League outings so far this season.
The injury will be a blow to Jesus, who has started three of City's four Champions League games in the current campaign.
The 21-year-old netted his first hat-trick in a 6-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk last time out at the Etihad Stadium:
UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague
🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus's first ever hat-trick ⚽⚽⚽ #UCL @ManCity https://t.co/QqyO0Ssc3K
Jesus did feature for Manchester City in their 4-0 Premier League win over West Ham United on Saturday. He replaced Aguero after 81 minutes and assisted Leroy Sane's fourth goal in stoppage time.
Simon Stone at BBC Sport noted how he missed training ahead of the Lyon clash:
Simon Stone @sistoney67
No Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus or Ilkay Gundogan @ManCity training. Brahim Diaz and Philippe Sandler amongst those who are. https://t.co/GkPqunIImN
Tuesday's match promises to be an intriguing clash between the two sides. Lyon won 2-1 at Manchester City in September in the earlier game in the group.
Bruno Genesio's side will also know they can qualify from the group with a win. They will also progress with a draw if the other game, between Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk, finishes all square.
The Ligue 1 side head into the match having gone seven games without defeat since they were hammered 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in October.
Manchester City's loss to Lyon is the only time they have tasted defeat this season. Guardiola's men are also in fine goalscoring form, netting 19 goals in their last four matches.
