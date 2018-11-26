Gabriel Jesus Won't Play Champions League Match vs. Lyon with Adductor Injury

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will miss Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Lyon due to an adductor injury.

The Brazil international is not part of the 19-man squad for the match, which City head into hoping to secure qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Pep Guardiola's side need only a draw to book their place in the knockout stages, but a victory will see them clinch top spot in Group F.

Journalist Jose Alvarez Haya offered more detail on the nature of the striker's problem:

Sergio Aguero is expected to lead the attack in Jesus' absence. The Argentine has one goal in two Champions League outings so far this season.

The injury will be a blow to Jesus, who has started three of City's four Champions League games in the current campaign.

The 21-year-old netted his first hat-trick in a 6-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk last time out at the Etihad Stadium:

Jesus did feature for Manchester City in their 4-0 Premier League win over West Ham United on Saturday. He replaced Aguero after 81 minutes and assisted Leroy Sane's fourth goal in stoppage time.

Simon Stone at BBC Sport noted how he missed training ahead of the Lyon clash:

Tuesday's match promises to be an intriguing clash between the two sides. Lyon won 2-1 at Manchester City in September in the earlier game in the group.

Bruno Genesio's side will also know they can qualify from the group with a win. They will also progress with a draw if the other game, between Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk, finishes all square.

The Ligue 1 side head into the match having gone seven games without defeat since they were hammered 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in October.

Manchester City's loss to Lyon is the only time they have tasted defeat this season. Guardiola's men are also in fine goalscoring form, netting 19 goals in their last four matches.