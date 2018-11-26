Report: Jose Mourinho Wants Dortmund's Axel Witsel at Manchester United

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Axel Witsel (left)
Axel Witsel (left)TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager to revive his interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel and is understood to have scouted the player during the recent international break.

Mark Ogden of ESPN FC wrote that Mourinho told reporters he was in Brussels to keep tabs on Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku. However, the tactician remained after Lukaku was ruled out of Belgium's UEFA Nations League clash against Iceland on Thursday, and Witsel is understood to have been the reason why.

United splashed £52 million to recruit Brazil international Fred, 25, from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer, with his age said to be a crucial factor in why the club signed him.

Mourinho is thought to be a long-term admirer of Witsel, 29, who moved back to Europe this past summer, joining Dortmund from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian for only £18 million.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

