Pep Guardiola Compares Premier League Title Race to Nadal, Federer and Djokovic

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has compared the Premier League title race to the battle for supremacy in men's tennis that's raged for years between Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

City lead Liverpool by two points, and Guardiola was reminded of the 2009-10 La Liga season when his Barcelona team pipped Real Madrid to the title by three points.

He made his tennis comparison when asked if the English top flight this term bears any similarities to that campaign in Spain, per Yahoo Sports:

"It was so nice because we did those 99 points when the year before we won the treble with Barcelona. To maintain that level...we did 99 points with someone else pushing us. We knew that if we dropped points Madrid were going to win the title.

"It's similar with Nadal, Federer and Djokovic, no? They push one to be better than the other one because they know.

"We need it in sport, as athletes. They [the City players] know. I didn't tell them, but they know how strong Liverpool are.

"They know that we can't drop points because if we do Liverpool are going to win the league. I can say Liverpool or Chelsea and Tottenham are the same in this moment. Arsenal as well."

