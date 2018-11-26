Maurizio Sarri Says He Still Doesn't 'Know the Character' of His Chelsea Team

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said he's still discovering what kind of character his team has after they suffered their first defeat of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues were embarrassed by their London rivals at Wembley Stadium, and Sarri, who referred to their capitulation in previous seasons as "strange," said he's still learning much about his squad, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

"I don't know the character of the team. I think it's very strange. [In 2014-15] 87 points, the season after 50 points. Then 93 again, then 70.

"Of course I hope for a reaction, first of all during training, and then in the next match. But I knew very well that we had problems, I knew very well that we had to work.

"Now everyone knows it. We have to work on all the reactions, I think."

