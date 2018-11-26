Championships Up for Grabs and Preview for November 26 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

The march to TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs will continue Monday night on WWE Raw.

The brand's highest profile stars will continue their rivalries, expand on their stories and create excitement for many of the bouts that will make up the December 16 pay-per-view extravaganza.

Here is a sneak peek of what you can expect from Monday's show.

On Tap

Elias seeks revenge against Bobby Lashley as they go one-on-one

as they go one-on-one The build to Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax continues

vs. continues The Lucha House Party continues rolling?

Preview

Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge Returns

Seth Rollins revealed on Twitter Sunday that the Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge will return Monday on Raw as he attempts to refocus himself after last week's attack by Dean Ambrose.

The Architect has been so consumed by vengeance that his emotions got the best of him a week ago, and he ended up on the receiving end of Dirty Deeds to close out the show.

Putting his title on the line with the unpredictable Ambrose lurking in the arena could backfire on Rollins, though, and alter the build to the upcoming TLC show. After all, he is scheduled to defend against his former Shield mate.

If Ambrose interjects himself in Monday's title bout and costs Rollins the match and title, their showdown on December 16 becomes more about their personal vendetta than one of the most prestigious titles in WWE history.

Who might answer Rollins' challenge?

The obvious choices are Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, both of whom have gone to war with Rollins numerous times over the last three months. Do not be surprised to see an upstart such as Apollo Crews, a former WWE champion like Jinder Mahal or former universal champion Finn Balor answer the call.

Maybe a returning Bray Wyatt, who saw action at Starrcade this past weekend, emerges from the shadows to challenge a man he is all-too-familiar with.

Whatever the case, expect Rollins to continue delivering between the ropes as he has done all year and more importantly, do not be surprised to see Ambrose make an appearance as he attempts to further torment the man he once called a brother.

Braun Strowman Out, Finn Balor In?

Braun Strowman was effectively written off television last Monday night when he was savagely beaten down by general manager Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McInytre at the top of the broadcast.

WWE.com would later report that The Monster Among Men would require surgery on his elbow and be out of action for the foreseeable future.

This leaves Corbin without an opponent for TLC, a show originally slated to be headlined by a high-profile Tables, Ladders and Chairs match between him and Strowman.

Monday night, the Raw GM will reprise his rivalry with Finn Balor as they square off in singles competition, as reported by the company's official website.

With Strowman on the sidelines and Roman Reigns out of action as he undergoes treatment for leukemia, perhaps it is time for WWE Creative to consider pushing Balor in a more prominent role.

His consistent performances and popularity are that of someone who has certainly earned it.

Raw Tag Team Championships on the Line

A week ago, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable dealt AOP a rare loss. Monday night, The Glorious One and the 2012 Olympian will have their shot at championship gold when they challenge Akam and Rezar for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

It seems almost inconceivable that Roode and Gable could knock off the monstrous champions, especially given the way they struggled in their initial program with The Ascension. That they are not quite as over as one would have hoped for given Roode's star power does not help preconceptions that they have no chance in hell of winning here.

The only positive? AOP is not as over as management likely hoped given how dominantly they have been booked to this point.

Still, both teams are talented enough that a series between them for the championships could be the spark the much-maligned Raw tag team division needs as the year comes to a close.