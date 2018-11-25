Jimmy Butler Drills Step-Back 3-Pointer to Give 76ers Comeback Win vs. Nets

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Jimmy Buckets finally has his first big one as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler knocked down a game-winning three to give the Sixers a 127-125 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The shot concluded his best performance with the Sixers, as Butler finished with 34 points and 12 rebounds while knocking down five threes.

Butler had taken a bit of a backseat from a scoring perspective since coming to Philly. He'd hit the 20-point mark only once in five games before scoring 56 points over the last two contests.

The Sixers' record improved to 5-2 with Butler in the lineup.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves also thriving without Butler, this may be the rare case of an NBA trade that benefited both sides.