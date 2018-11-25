Cordarrelle Patterson on Grabbing Jets Player's Groin: 'I'm a Grown Man'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New England Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was caught on camera grabbing another player's groin at the bottom of a pile during Sunday's game against the New York Jets. However, he seemed to have an explanation after the game (Warning: NSFW language).

"I'm a grown man," Patterson explained, per Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated. "I don't need no one's ass and d--k and balls in my face."

The play came after one of his five carries, where he was stopped after a one-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Jets defensive end Henry Anderson was a little slow to get off him, and Patterson decided to send a message.

While this instance was caught on camera, there is likely much worse that goes unseen throughout most games as players try to get any advantage they can.

Patterson finished Sunday with 10 rushing yards in the Patriots' 27-13 win.