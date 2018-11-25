Cordarrelle Patterson on Grabbing Jets Player's Groin: 'I'm a Grown Man'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 29: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the New England Patriots during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 29, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New England Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was caught on camera grabbing another player's groin at the bottom of a pile during Sunday's game against the New York Jets. However, he seemed to have an explanation after the game (Warning: NSFW language).

"I'm a grown man," Patterson explained, per Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated. "I don't need no one's ass and d--k and balls in my face."

The play came after one of his five carries, where he was stopped after a one-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Jets defensive end Henry Anderson was a little slow to get off him, and Patterson decided to send a message.

While this instance was caught on camera, there is likely much worse that goes unseen throughout most games as players try to get any advantage they can.

Patterson finished Sunday with 10 rushing yards in the Patriots' 27-13 win.

Related

    Patriots 27, Jets 13 Full Game Highlights 🎥

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Patriots 27, Jets 13 Full Game Highlights 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Patriots 27, Jets 13: 10 Quick Thoughts from Win on Road

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Patriots 27, Jets 13: 10 Quick Thoughts from Win on Road

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Jackson Moves to 2-0 as Ravens Starting QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jackson Moves to 2-0 as Ravens Starting QB

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Dalton Leaves Game vs. Browns

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dalton Leaves Game vs. Browns

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report