Chelsea Transfer News: Cesc Fabregas Reportedly Targeted by Fenerbahce

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is reportedly being targeted by Fenerbahce, and the Spaniard's agent is said to have held talks with the Turkish club's sporting director, Damien Comolli.

Fanatik (h/t Sport Witness) reported Fener are interested in the Blues playmaker and that Comolii has been in contact with Fabregas' representative, Darren Dein, and is good friends with Dein's father, David.

It's suggested Fabregas could look for a new club in January after making only three league appearances this season, although he said in October that he wished he'd worked under Maurizio Sarri sooner in his career, per BBC Sport.

The 31-year-old also lauded his new manager after the UEFA Europa League win over Vidi despite the fact he was yet to make his Premier League debut under the former Napoli chief at the time:

He's still yet to make a start in the league this term but has been used prominently in cup competition, and there's little guarantee Sarri would want to sacrifice a back-up option boasting so much experience.

Fenerbahce may not be the most attractive of options for former Barcelona star Fabregas, however, as Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football detailed their slip into the bottom half of the Super Lig following defeat at Trabzonspor on Sunday:

Chelsea's midfield misfit appears out of sorts in west London, but it would take some convincing for a player more accustomed to UEFA Champions League football to make that leap.

Sarri has deployed a new-look midfield with £50 million man Jorginho at its core, yet author Mark Worrall has suggested not all has been good about the shift:

Loan signing Mateo Kovacic and England international Ross Barkley are both 24, seven years Fabregas' minor, so perhaps the manager also has one eye on investing more time in those with longer shelf lives.

Fabregas was brought to Stamford Bridge by Jose Mourinho in 2014 and has since worked under Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte and the incumbent Sarri.

His possession-focused style hasn't always been to the preference of those coming in to lead the club, it seems, and Sarri is the latest to show signs he has no major plans for the puppeteer.

His talents would undoubtedly stand out more in Turkey, just as Chelsea alumnus Didier Drogba once did at Galatasaray, though it seems little more than a pipe dream for Fenerbahce as things stand.