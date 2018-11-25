Report: Manchester City's Brahim Diaz Agrees to Sign Real Madrid Pre-Contract

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 25: Brahim Diaz of Manchester City during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Manchester City and Liverpool at MetLife Stadium on July 25, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz has reportedly agreed to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January in advance of joining the club for free next summer.

Diaz, 19, is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and El Chiringuito (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News) said an agreement is already in place for him to guarantee his services to Los Blancos in 2019.

The teenager joined the Citizens academy from Malaga in 2013 and made his first-team debut in 2016. He scored twice in a 2-0 Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Fulham at the start of November, one of only two senior appearances this term.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Watzke: Dortmund Want to Sign Achraf Permanently

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Watzke: Dortmund Want to Sign Achraf Permanently

    Fear The Wall
    via Fear The Wall

    Higuain Waiting for Chelsea's Call

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Higuain Waiting for Chelsea's Call

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Barca & Madrid Send Scouts to Watch Genoa-Samp

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Barca & Madrid Send Scouts to Watch Genoa-Samp

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Arsenal Beat Bournemouth but New Formation Struggles

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Beat Bournemouth but New Formation Struggles

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report