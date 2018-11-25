Report: Manchester City's Brahim Diaz Agrees to Sign Real Madrid Pre-Contract

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz has reportedly agreed to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January in advance of joining the club for free next summer.

Diaz, 19, is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and El Chiringuito (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News) said an agreement is already in place for him to guarantee his services to Los Blancos in 2019.

The teenager joined the Citizens academy from Malaga in 2013 and made his first-team debut in 2016. He scored twice in a 2-0 Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Fulham at the start of November, one of only two senior appearances this term.

