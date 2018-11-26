AS Roma vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

VI-Images/Getty Images

AS Roma host Real Madrid in their penultimate UEFA Champions League Group G outing on Tuesday, when both teams will hope to bounce back from domestic defeats at the weekend.

The international break seemingly did neither of Group G's joint leaders any favours as Roma succumbed 1-0 at Udinese on Saturday, the same day Los Blancos were embarrassed 3-0 in their trip to Eibar.

Santiago Solari's honeymoon as Real boss is over following his first defeat in the position, with an almost full-strength side outclassed by their opponents.

Real emerged 3-0 victors when these two teams met in September, although the European champions have been through a major dip in form and a change in manager since then.

Much is at stake, as the winner of Tuesday's meeting will take a three-point advantage into the final round of group games and be major favourite to finish top of the pile.

Viewers in the United States can stream the action via B/R Live.

Date: Tuesday, November 27

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), TNT USA (U.S.)

TV Info: B/R Live (U.S.), BT Sport ESPN (UK), Watch TNT (U.S.)

Odds

AS Roma: 7-2

Draw: 5-2

Real Madrid: 4-5

Via Odds Shark.

Preview

Solari's first Champions League test as Real manager was a routine 5-0 rout of Viktoria Plzen, and although they've got the better of Roma already this season, Saturday's defeat will have reminded them nothing is assured.

If anything, the domestic wake-up call could have come at the best possible time in regards to extending their European title defence.

Solari nevertheless gave a hopeful response in the aftermath of his first loss, via Goal:

The centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos was restored. Meanwhile, Marcelo made his return in La Liga, and Real were fronted by a trio of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

Roma will be smacking their lips at having seen Ramos and Varane leaking so many goals on the road. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have been near-constant presences in midfield, though AFP's Tom Allnutt noted one star who doesn't appear to be in Solari's plans:

Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma have lost only twice in their past 11 matches and have won their past three Champions League matches—two against CSKA Moscow and one against Plzen.

The Stadio Olimpico side will also have extra reason to impress on Tuesday after the club confirmed Giallorossi legend Francesco Totti as guest of honour for the game:

Roma rested some of their stars on Saturday and paid the price, with Edin Dzeko unable to turn the tide back in their favour after coming on as a substitute. Much could rest on the fitness of Kostas Manolas, the star centre-back who could return to the XI after missing the last game.

OptaPaolo attested to Roma as a team that relies on its many strengths to succeed:

Winning Group G has the potential to drastically change either of these teams' campaigns, and Roma will be hoping home advantage can work in their favour.