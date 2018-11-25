Amway College Football Poll 2018: Week 14 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the rival Auburn Tigers in Saturday's Iron Bowl to finish an undefeated regular season and move one step closer to completing a wire-to-wire run atop the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll for the 2018 season.

Bama retained its No. 1 placement in the latest rankings released Sunday. The Clemson Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners rounded out the Top Five for Week 14.

The Michigan Wolverines, who had moved into fourth in both of the major polls as well as the official College Football Playoff rankings, dropped to No. 8 after a blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here's a look at the complete Top 25:

1. Alabama (63 first-place votes)

2. Clemson (1)

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. UCF

8. Michigan

9. Texas

10. Florida

Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Right Arrow Icon

11. Washington

12. Penn State

13. Washington State

14. LSU

15. Kentucky

16. West Virginia

17. Utah

18. Syracuse

19. Mississippi State

20. Boise State

21. Northwestern

22. Texas A&M

23. Fresno State

24. Utah State

25. Army

The rankings feature a new look outside the top three after a series of high-profile games in Week 13.

Along with OSU's statement win over Michigan, Heisman Trophy candidate Kyler Murray led the Sooners to a thrilling 59-56 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Right Arrow Icon

Meanwhile, two Top 10 teams suffered losses with the LSU Tigers dropping a seven-overtime instant classic against the Texas A&M Aggies and the Washington State Cougars falling short in their annual Apple Cup clash with the Washington Huskies.

Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Right Arrow Icon

Then there are the UCF Knights, who extended their winning streak to 24 games but lost star quarterback McKenzie Milton to a serious knee injury that required immediate surgery.

The Knights have vaulted themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation by running the table in each of the last two regular seasons, but their efforts are likely to fall short once again because of a weak strength of schedule, even if they beat the Memphis Tigers in the AAC Championship Game.

Now the focus shifts to the CFP selection committee to see how it ranks Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia and the other playoff hopefuls in the group's penultimate ranking.

Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists? Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11 College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10 Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype? College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9 Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry Bryce Love for Six Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri Right Arrow Icon

The Buckeyes, who slid to the fringe of playoff contention after a lopsided loss to Purdue in October, are right back in the mix ahead of a battle with Northwestern in the Big Ten title game.

"We're still here. Don't count us out," OSU offensive tackle Isaiah Prince told reporters Saturday.

Looking ahead, other crucial matchups during Championship Week include OU vs. the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12, Alabama vs. Georgia in the SEC and Clemson vs. the Pittsburgh Panthers in the ACC.

Where to Watch: College football games and related coverage are available through fuboTV.