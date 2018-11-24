Luka Doncic Scores 15 in Mavericks' Win over Kyrie Irving, Celtics

Glenn James/Getty Images

Harrison Barnes and J.J. Barea each scored 20 points; Luka Doncic added 15 points, eight assists and three steals; and DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the visiting Boston Celtics 113-104 at the American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Jayson Tatum led the C's with 21 points. Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart each had 19.

The Mavs, who started the season 3-8, have won six of their past seven games to move to 9-9. The 10-10 Celtics dropped their fourth game in five tries.

Luka Doncic's All-Star Ceiling Transcends Potential ROY Award

Not only does Doncic look like the clear Rookie of the Year, but he has an outside shot at being named an NBA All-Star.

Doncic has been on fire during the Mavs' hot streak. In the eight games since the Mavs' win over the Washington Wizards on November 6, the 19-year-old has posted 18.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Doncic has also been money from the three-point line following a rough 0-of-5 effort in his debut, making 41.5 percent of his threes.

On Saturday, Doncic's court vision was excellent, like when he drove through the lane and kicked it out to a wide-open Barnes for a three-pointer:

He also put a great fake on Irving and threw in a three-pointer from the top of the arc:

Doncic proved he's tough down low as well, putting in this shot after a post-up:

The ex-Real Madrid star elicited effusive praise on Twitter. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer offered a simple and effective compliment:

Tim Cato of The Athletic noted the value Doncic provides at the point:

And Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported on one remarkable stretch:

Overall, Doncic is the best player on one of the hottest NBA teams. It's certainly feasible Doncic and the Mavs come back to Earth at some point, but if they become a clear playoff contender as the midseason draws closer, the rookie has to be at least considered for an All-Star bid, especially given his impact on a Mavs team that went just 24-58 last year.

What's Next

The Celtics finish a three-game road trip with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The Mavs will hit the road to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.