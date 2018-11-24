Luka Doncic Scores 15 in Mavericks' Win over Kyrie Irving, Celtics

Luka Doncic Scores 15 in Mavericks' Win over Kyrie Irving, CelticsNovember 25, 2018
Harrison Barnes and J.J. Barea each scored 20 points; Luka Doncic added 15 points, eight assists and three steals; and DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the visiting Boston Celtics 113-104 at the American Airlines Center on Saturday.
Jayson Tatum led the C's with 21 points. Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart each had 19.
The Mavs, who started the season 3-8, have won six of their past seven games to move to 9-9. The 10-10 Celtics dropped their fourth game in five tries.
Luka Doncic's All-Star Ceiling Transcends Potential ROY Award
Not only does Doncic look like the clear Rookie of the Year, but he has an outside shot at being named an NBA All-Star.
Doncic has been on fire during the Mavs' hot streak. In the eight games since the Mavs' win over the Washington Wizards on November 6, the 19-year-old has posted 18.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Doncic has also been money from the three-point line following a rough 0-of-5 effort in his debut, making 41.5 percent of his threes.
On Saturday, Doncic's court vision was excellent, like when he drove through the lane and kicked it out to a wide-open Barnes for a three-pointer:
NBA @NBA
Luka Doncic (13 PTS, 5 AST) helps the @dallasmavs get out to a halftime lead on League Pass! #MFFL #NBARooks https://t.co/nYMdOofQAj
He also put a great fake on Irving and threw in a three-pointer from the top of the arc:
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Luka Doncic putting on a show 🔥 Watch Celtics vs. Mavs NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/5rrr65cfuu (🎥 @BR_NBA ) https://t.co/teg4yRKw2p
Doncic proved he's tough down low as well, putting in this shot after a post-up:
The ex-Real Madrid star elicited effusive praise on Twitter. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer offered a simple and effective compliment:
Tim Cato of The Athletic noted the value Doncic provides at the point:
Tim Cato @tim_cato
Luka Doncic's hidden value, playing point guard at 6'8, is how he allows Dallas to play enormous, tall, long defensive lineups with no offensive tradeoff. Boston has to make tough decisions, like trying to guard Doncic with Kyrie Irving. that's ... not working.
And Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported on one remarkable stretch:
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic heads to the bench for a breather after accounting for 23 points (9 points, 5 assists -- 4 on 3s) in 9 minutes.
Overall, Doncic is the best player on one of the hottest NBA teams. It's certainly feasible Doncic and the Mavs come back to Earth at some point, but if they become a clear playoff contender as the midseason draws closer, the rookie has to be at least considered for an All-Star bid, especially given his impact on a Mavs team that went just 24-58 last year.
What's Next
The Celtics finish a three-game road trip with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The Mavs will hit the road to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
