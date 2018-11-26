Donovan Mitchell Won't Play vs. Pacers with Rib Injury

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell won't play Monday against the Indiana Pacers because of a rib contusion, the team announced.

Mitchell finished second in the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his first season.

While the 2018-19 campaign doesn't represent a significant step backward for Mitchell, he hasn't shown the progression many expected of him coming into the year.

His scoring average is roughly the same (20.6), but he's shooting just 41.8 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three-point range. According to NBA.com, Mitchell's offensive rating has fallen from 107.6 as a rookie to 104.3.

Not coincidentally, the Jazz have slipped from 16th in offensive rating (107.2) to 26th (104.7).

Because he's responsible for so much of the scoring and playmaking load, losing Mitchell to injury could be a big blow for Utah's offense.

Especially after the Jazz got off to such a sluggish start, Mitchell's absence is the last thing they need as they look to reach the playoffs for the third straight season.