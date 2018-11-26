Donovan Mitchell Won't Play vs. Pacers with Rib Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 21: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz gestures on court in a NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 21, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell won't play Monday against the Indiana Pacers because of a rib contusion, the team announced.

Mitchell finished second in the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year voting after averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his first season.

While the 2018-19 campaign doesn't represent a significant step backward for Mitchell, he hasn't shown the progression many expected of him coming into the year. 

His scoring average is roughly the same (20.6), but he's shooting just 41.8 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three-point range. According to NBA.com, Mitchell's offensive rating has fallen from 107.6 as a rookie to 104.3.

Not coincidentally, the Jazz have slipped from 16th in offensive rating (107.2) to 26th (104.7).

Because he's responsible for so much of the scoring and playmaking load, losing Mitchell to injury could be a big blow for Utah's offense.

Especially after the Jazz got off to such a sluggish start, Mitchell's absence is the last thing they need as they look to reach the playoffs for the third straight season.

Related

    When NBA Commentators Can't Be Too Honest

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    When NBA Commentators Can't Be Too Honest

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Video of Steph's Car Crash

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Video of Steph's Car Crash

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Does the Jazz’s Season Already Need a Rewrite?

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Does the Jazz’s Season Already Need a Rewrite?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Derrick Favors' Team-First Approach Highlights Jazz Win

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Derrick Favors' Team-First Approach Highlights Jazz Win

    Ksl
    via Ksl